Marian passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on December 7, 2019 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. She is survived by her daughters Krista Nelson (Michael Grieve) and Meryl Nelson (Brennan Weber), granddaughters Chloe and Abigail Weber, brother John Patterson (Edith), nephew Chris Patterson (Allison), niece Stephanie Patterson, and numerous great-nieces and –nephews. Marian was predeceased by her husband Vern, parents J. Lionel and Bertie Patterson and by her beloved niece Alicia Patterson-Rogers. Online condolences
Marian was born and raised in Vancouver. She attended Lord Byng Secondary School, followed by the University of British Columbia graduating with a B.A. in English and Economics. After a short time in Palo Alto, California, she lived for many years in Kirkland, Quebec, White Rock, B.C. and most recently Thunder Bay, Ontario. Marian will be remembered for her quick wit, sewing and crafting skills, and for the love and kindness she shared with her family and friends.
The family is grateful for the exceptional care provided to Marian in her three Thunder Bay homes: Glacier Ridge Retirement Home, Dawson Court Home for the Aged and Hogarth Riverview Manor. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada, the or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
