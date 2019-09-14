|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Marie Agnes Ballinckx Gavel share the news of her passing on September 12th, after a brief illness, with her family by her side. Marie was born December 22nd, 1930 in Ghent, Belgium and in 1955 moved to Canada as a young woman to marry the love of her life, John Gavel. Together, they settled in Pinewood and raised 5 amazing children on the farm. Life as a pioneer in Canada was challenging, but Marie took the challenge in stride and rose to the occasion as farm wife and mother. As the children got older, Marie was the Post Master for the Pinewood post office, and a proud representative for the Rainy River – Fort Frances Separate School Board. On-line condolences
Marie had a passion for living life, and moved to Thunder Bay in 1980 to explore more opportunities and to enjoy the city comforts. She proudly worked at Canada Post, making many new friends and pioneering as a woman in the workforce. It was in Thunder Bay that Marie met her second love, Don Howard. Marie and Don enjoyed golfing, travelling and many laughs together.
Marie was most proud of her family. She could often be overheard singing the praises of her grandchildren's latest accomplishments, bragging about the number of great grandchildren she had, and talking about her own children's successes and latest adventures. Marie had a strong Catholic faith and was thankful for every one of her 88 years, and made sure those closest to her knew the abundance of her love.
She leaves behind her loving children: Brigitte Kellar, Anne (Mike) Long, Phil (Max) Gavel, John (Janette) Gavel and Frances (Ben) Grant, grandchildren: Mara Porietis, Paula Joly, Michelle (Andrew) Bak, Mike (Sonja), Danny (Arisa), Rob, Kyle (Lindsay), Donnie (Sammi) Gavel, Casey (Kait) Grant, Ian Grant. Great-grandchildren: Isabelle Joly, Abigail, Hayden, Gabriel & Finley Bak, Trenten Scott & Payten, Reid & Troy, Jayce & Cody and Liam Gavel.
Funeral services will be held Monday September 16th at 11:30am at Our Lady of Loretto Roman Catholic Church, 290 Grenville Avenue. If so desired, donations may be made to Our Lady of Loretto Church. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Directors, 21 N. Court Street.
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com