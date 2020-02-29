|
|
The family is sad to announce the passing of Marie Covino, age 82, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Marie was born in the East End of Fort William on October 22, 1937.
She started working at a young age at Clemens Store, Purity Bread and the Co-op, the latter two on McTavish St. in the East End. Later she was employed at Tiffany's Restaurant and The Adanac Grill. She was also accomplished in making and decorating cakes for friends and relatives. Later her perogies were sought after by close friends.
Marie is survived by her son Luke siblings Florence Jourdain, Tom (Linda) and Lorna; sister-in-law Gilda Covino and cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Joe and Celeste; siblings Joey, Evelyn Graham, Carole Brown, Leonard and Herby; brother-in-law Merv Jourdain and sister-in-law June Covino.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a Funeral Mass on Monday, March 2 at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 615 Connolly St. at 7 pm.