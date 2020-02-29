Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Peter's R.C. Church
615 Connolly St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Covino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Diana Covino


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Diana Covino Obituary

The family is sad to announce the passing of Marie Covino, age 82, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Marie was born in the East End of Fort William on October 22, 1937.

She started working at a young age at Clemens Store, Purity Bread and the Co-op, the latter two on McTavish St. in the East End. Later she was employed at Tiffany's Restaurant and The Adanac Grill. She was also accomplished in making and decorating cakes for friends and relatives. Later her perogies were sought after by close friends.

Marie is survived by her son Luke siblings Florence Jourdain, Tom (Linda) and Lorna; sister-in-law Gilda Covino and cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Joe and Celeste; siblings Joey, Evelyn Graham, Carole Brown, Leonard and Herby; brother-in-law Merv Jourdain and sister-in-law June Covino.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a Funeral Mass on Monday, March 2 at St. Peter's R.C. Church, 615 Connolly St. at 7 pm.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -