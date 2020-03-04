|
|
March 20, 1928 –
February 27, 2020
With deep sadness, we announce that Marie Edna (Morin) Potvin passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in her ninety-first year. Edna is survived by her children Michelle (Gordon) and Anthony and many nieces and nephews. Of particular mention are nephew, Wayne Morin (Bill) in Thunder Bay and goddaughter (Anita (neé Morin) Lauf in Winnipeg. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred in 1996 and sister-in-law Rose (Lavigne) Morin in 2016. Born in St. Francis Xavier, Manitoba, Edna was the middle child of five. In Winnipeg, Manitoba, she attended elementary school at L'École du Sacré Coeur and later graduated from business college. The family moved to Thunder Bay in 1959 at which time she became employed as a legal secretary. Never one to be afraid of hard work, Edna also approached her love of many crafts with just as much enthusiasm. She enjoyed working with her sister-in-law, Rose, at Sheer Window Magic which produced fine, hand-made draperies which continue to grace the windows of many beautiful homes in the Thunder Bay area. When not working on draperies, Edna also practiced her passion for organization and bookkeeping. When not at work, Edna spent as much time as she could at the family camp at McKenzie Beach, a past-time which spanned 50 years. Edna was a long-standing member of Saint Margaret's Church where she practiced her faith with unwavering devotion and was also a member of the Catholic Women's League for 54 years. In her later years, she very much enjoyed the friendships of the ladies of Saint Margaret's Church Crafts Group. During her final year, she was wonderfully cared for at Roseview Manor. A memorial mass will be held at Saint Margaret's Church on Friday, March 6th, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that donations be made to the Saint Margaret's Church Renovations Fund.