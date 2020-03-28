|
After a truly blessed life filled with family and friends, Marie Kerstine Haber (Aegard) passed away at home, on March 25, 2020, at the age of 84. In keeping with how she lived her life, mom passed away on her terms, dying with dignity, with her children by her side. "I have loved
Mom was born to hard working Danish pioneers, Holger and Olga Aegard on May 4, 1935 and raised in Pass Lake. At 13, mom had one of her dreams come true when she had the opportunity to move to the ‘big city' of Port Arthur and attend Hillcrest High School. Mom worked her way through a career that culminated in her becoming Manager of Human Resources at Northwest Regional Centre in which she was highly respected by both Management and Union.
In 1959 Mom and Dad built the family home on Erle Street, and in 1973 they purchased the family camp at One Island Lake. This is where they developed so many life long friendships with lasting memories.
Family was everything to Mom. She loved getting together for any occasion, any excuse for a family gathering. This was her greatest joy.
Mom was surrounded by so many special friends. One Island Lakers, "Current River Gals", 55 Plus Centre, exercise and swimming, travel groups, breakfast, lunch and supper groups, condo friends, etc. Mom loved to volunteer and give back to her community. She was also very active at Our Saviours Lutheran Church.
Mom is survived by her children, Terri (Mike) Corrigan of Winnipeg, Randy (Dee) Haber and Beth Coulson of Thunder Bay, her grandchildren Erin, Dana, Amanda (Jay), Brendan (Dana), Mitchell and Devon and numerous great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Gordon (Pat), and Allan and predeceased by her brother Willy.
The family would like to thank Dr. Simpson, Dr. Davis, and the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital Hospice Care Service (especially Theresa), for their exceptional care of Mom.
A celebration of Mom's life will be planned at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to TBRHSC Cancer Care, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
I have been loved
The sun has caressed my face
Life, you owe nothing
Life, we are at peace"
