It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Lillian Legacy (nee Pichette) announce her peaceful passing into heaven on August 21, 2020 at the age of 81 years at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay, ON.



Born in Nipissing Junction, ON on March 11, 1939 to the late John and Elizabeth Pichette. Marie's greatest pastimes and love were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to travel, shop, entertain and cook for everyone and she was an exceptionally good cook.



Her love for the Lord was also very evident in her life as she shared the spirit of love to all. Mom, we love you and we will miss your smile and laughter. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.



Marie will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard of 62 years, her children Susan (David) of Sudbury, Jim (Penny) of Red Rock, Cherie (David) of Manitouwadge, Janet (Bill) of High River AB, Rachelle (Kevin) of Orangeville and Allan.



She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Erica (Paul), Jenna, Darryl (Kayla), Jordan, Brendon (Alyssa), Blake, Ryan and Lauren; great grandchildren, Ethan, Findley, Brody, Marly, Baxton and Brody as well as her siblings Corrine, Arnold, Doris, Lloyd, Anita and Leonne.



Marie was predeceased by her brothers Gordon and Leonard.



A funeral service in memory of Marie was held at Jenkens Funeral Home with the internment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers those that desire may make a memorial donation in Marie's honour to the St. Joseph's Care Group - 5th Floor Rehabilitative Care.





