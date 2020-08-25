1/1
Marie Lillian Legacy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Lillian Legacy (nee Pichette) announce her peaceful passing into heaven on August 21, 2020 at the age of 81 years at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay, ON.

Born in Nipissing Junction, ON on March 11, 1939 to the late John and Elizabeth Pichette. Marie's greatest pastimes and love were spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to travel, shop, entertain and cook for everyone and she was an exceptionally good cook.

Her love for the Lord was also very evident in her life as she shared the spirit of love to all. Mom, we love you and we will miss your smile and laughter. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

Marie will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard of 62 years, her children Susan (David) of Sudbury, Jim (Penny) of Red Rock, Cherie (David) of Manitouwadge, Janet (Bill) of High River AB, Rachelle (Kevin) of Orangeville and Allan.

She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Erica (Paul), Jenna, Darryl (Kayla), Jordan, Brendon (Alyssa), Blake, Ryan and Lauren; great grandchildren, Ethan, Findley, Brody, Marly, Baxton and Brody as well as her siblings Corrine, Arnold, Doris, Lloyd, Anita and Leonne.

Marie was predeceased by her brothers Gordon and Leonard.

A funeral service in memory of Marie was held at Jenkens Funeral Home with the internment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers those that desire may make a memorial donation in Marie's honour to the St. Joseph's Care Group - 5th Floor Rehabilitative Care.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay Arbour Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved