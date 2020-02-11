|
The family of Marie Olynick are very sad to announce her passing at TBRHSC on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at the age of 87. Marie was the daughter of Charles and Amelia Nistico and 8th of 9 siblings. In May of 1953 she married John Olynick and together they raised 3 boys.On-line Condolences may be sent to
Marie had a long career in the health care field, starting as a nursing assistant in the OR of McKellar Hospital, followed by over 20 years working at Beacon Hill Lodge, and finally as a support worker for the Red Cross. She was a great sports enthusiast, playing hockey and baseball in her early years; later golf and bowling were her pastimes of choice. She never gave up on her beloved Leaf's and remained loyal to them to the end. Her love of hockey carried over to her children and grandchildren and she was a strong voice at all their games!
Marie's greatest love was her family; her grandchildren and great-children were her greatest joy. She is survived by her sons John (Judy), Lawrence (Susan), and daughter-in-law Teryl, her grandchildren David Jr, (Lindsay), Deanne (Matt Gagnon), Jordan (Cortney), Lindsay (Justin Linke), and Lawrence Jr., and great-grandchildren Ryder & Mila Olynick, Cale & Marlie Gagnon and Robyn and Jaylin Linke. Also surviving are sister Rita Traer, brother Norman (Agnes), sister-in-law Mary Nistico, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband John, son David and brothers Sam, Louie, John, Frank, Ernie, and Howard.
Special thanks to Dr. Exley and the caring and compassionate staff of the emergency department, ICU, and 2nd floor wards of the hospital. The family owes a great debt to her homecare workers, Kim, Betty and Anita at the beginning of this journey and for the last year her “girls” and our “angels”, Marion, Bonnie, Marla and Sherrie. You enabled her to have her greatest wish of staying in her apartment until her last day and she always felt surrounded by love.
As per her wishes there will be no service. A private family interment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the TBRHS Foundation Cardiovascular Surgery Campaign would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are in care of Black Funeral Chapel.
Marie Olynick will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
