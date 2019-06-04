|
It is with great sadness the family of Marietta (Porto) Brescia announce her peaceful passing on June 2, 2019 at the age of 98 at Hogarth Riverview Manor Thunder Bay.On line condolences at:
Born October 14, 1920 in Paterno Calabro Cosenza Italy, to Luigi and Chiaro Porto. She spent her early years in Italy and later she immigrated to Canada arriving in 1963. Later that same year she married Vincent Brescia.
Marietta spent her life around family and home. Upon the passing of her husband, she resided with her sister Rosina and husband John Arabia. Later, she cared for her brother Frank Porto in his home.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband Vincent, sisters Saveria Nerino, Guiseppina Ferraiolo, Antonetta Porto, Rosina Arabia and brother Frank Porto. Also predeceased by in-laws Michelle Nerino, Angelina Porto, Pietro Ferraiolo and John Arabia.
She loved spending time with her many nieces, nephews and their many children making sausages and baking, or just celebrating life with her family.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their children in Thunder Bay, Toronto, Italy and Belgium who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral Services for Marietta Brescia will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service time starting at 10:00 a.m.
In memory of Marietta, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
