Marietta Pasqualino

Your Mother
Although you cannot hear her voice or see her smile no more,
your mother walks beside you still
just as she did before.
She listens to your stories and
she wipes away your tears;
she wraps her arms around you
and she understands your fears.
It is just she is not visible to see
with human eye,
but talk to her in silence and
her spirit will reply.
You will feel the love she has for you
you will hear her in your heart;
she has left her human body but
your souls will never part.

"Your beautiful soul will live on
in our hearts forever"

~ Love, Your Family
