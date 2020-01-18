|
|
The world is a sadder place with the loss of our mother Mrs. Mariette Scapinello on January 14, 2020 at the age of 83. Mariette passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's disease at Roseview Manor with her family by her side.
Mariette was born July 26, 1936 in Trois Riviere, Quebec. Her dream as a young child was to become a teacher, she achieved that dream teaching for over 40 years in Manitouwadge and Thunder Bay.
Mariette was involved in many activities throughout the years, some of which included the Catholic Woman's Society, sporting events, volunteering, meals on wheels, just to name a few.
Mariette will be fondly remembered for her friendly demeanour and kindness by all who knew her.
She was especially proud of her two children, Roberto and Gina Scapinello and her grandchildren /great grandchild Michael, Melissa and Mason.
Gerard Beaulieu, her partner for over the past 10 years loved her dearly. Our family will forever be grateful for his care of our dear mother throughout the years.
Mariette is survived by two children Roberto and Gina, her two grandchildren, Michael (Katie) and Melissa (Kirk) and great grandchild Mason Scapinello.
Mariette is predeceased by her husband Benny Scapinello, her Parents Luigi and Farbonia Seravalli and numerous other family members.
We would like to make a special mention to the staff at Roseview Manor for the care and compassion our mother received while residing there.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mariette's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.