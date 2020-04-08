|
Mrs. Marilyn Ann Warf, age 71 years, resident of Hogarth Riverview Manor Long Term Care for the last two months of her life, passed away at 10:30am on April 4, 2020, almost seven years after having been diagnosed with progressive primary aphasia, which is a form of dementia. She was born on March 30, 1949 and lived her life in the Thunder Bay area. Marilyn married Donald Warf on September 26, 1970, and raised her daughter, Allison, born in 1972 and her son, Owen, born in 1974. When the children were in their early teens, Marilyn went to Lakehead University and obtained her degree. After graduating, Marilyn was employed by Heart and Stroke Foundation for several years and then she became the executive director of Persons United for Self Help, until her retirement in 2002. Marilyn loved curling and spent every winter with her curling friends until she retired from work. After retirement, Marilyn spent every summer raising flowers in her garden and every winter, until April 2018, in Bradenton Florida with her American friends. Marilyn is survived by her spouse, daughter and son and by her sister, Audrey Nichols, and her half brother, Bernie Hubley. Marilyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins and special friends.Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial service or reception at this time.