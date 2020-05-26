With profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of Marilyn Davidson our loving wife, mother and friend. Marilyn passed away at TBRHSC on May 22nd, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on July 24th, 1936 in Port Arthur to parents Olive and Henry Beaucage. Marilyn attended Port Arthur Technical and Commercial High School and later worked at Northern Wood. In 1961 she married Andrew Davidson and together they raised two sons. The early years were spent in Cameron Falls and then Nipigon before moving back to Thunder Bay in 1985. Marilyn had a passion for baking and enjoyed spending time with her friends having coffee or going for lunch. She loved going to Grand Portage and took joy in the many trips to Hinckley with friends. She attended church at St Michael's faithfully every Thursday, often baking for the coffee hour that followed. Marilyn adored spending time with her grandchildren. In the early years she embraced every moment spent with them coloring, building puzzles and skipping in the driveway. Later visits included playing cards, crib and board games. No matter what, she always had chocolate cake waiting for them. Marilyn spent many hours at the family camp at Hawkeye Lake. She particularly enjoyed welcoming friends to visit and spending sunny afternoons on the dock. She always carried her camera and never failed to take your photo at the most inopportune time. Marilyn was a huge Leafs fan and loved the Jays. In recent years she found entertainment in watching curling, quietly doing her wordsearches or catching up on her soaps. Most of all Marilyn loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Marilyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband Andrew, sons Bruce (Paula) and Brian (Michelle), and by her grandchildren Caitlund, Mitchell, Brady, Halle, Cassandra and Melissa. She was predeceased by her father Henry, mother Olive and brother Harry. A Celebration of Life to follow when friends and family can be in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Cardiac Fund or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.“the song is ended, but the melody carries on.....”~Irving BerlinOnline condolences may be made online at