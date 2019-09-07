|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Marilyn (Sally) Ellen Mihalcin on September 1, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Marilyn was born in Frankslake, Saskatchewan on May 9, 1944, to Henry and Melba Silzer, and shortly thereafter moved to Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan where her family set down roots on their new farm. After high school, Marilyn came to Thunder Bay to visit a family friend. It is here where she met her future husband, Frank and raised her two sons, Allan and Tod. During their early years together, Marilyn helped her husband with the family business known as “Twin City Refreshments”. She brought a prettier, softer side to the company throughout the years until her husband's retirement. Marilyn was also the neighborhood “Mom”, always taking her sons and their friends to different events and activities. She had a zest for life and learning. She taught herself to play piano and enjoyed playing whenever the opportunity arose. She loved to read and garden. She could be seen quite often planting and pruning her flower gardens. Marilyn was a gracious host and excellent cook. She loved to entertain and spent many a time entertaining family and friends at her home and camp at Eldorado Beach. She was very close to her family and friends out West and made sure her Thunder Bay family knew her Saskatchewan family. Marilyn's Thunder Bay family grew when she welcomed her two-lovely daughter-in-laws, and four beautiful grandchildren into her life. Her family was everything to her. Marilyn will be sadly missed by her sons Allan (Lisa) and Tod (Jen), her grandchildren Emily, Keenan, Addison and Logan, her sisters Lorraine Priddell and Janice Dickie, her sister-in-law Mary Sopuch, her sister-in-law Margret Mihalcin, her nieces and nephews, her great nieces and nephews and her lifelong friends that meant so much to her. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Frank, her parents Henry and Melba Silzer, her brother David Silzer, her sister-in-law Helen Silzer, her brother-in-law Ken Priddell, her nephew Glen Priddell, her brother-in-law John Sopuch and her brother-in-law Michal Mihalcin. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Roseview Manor for their outstanding care and compassion for Marilyn over the years. The family would also like to thank the many friends that visited and supported Marilyn during her time at Roseview. Funeral Services for Marilyn (Sally) Mihalcin will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 North Court Street. Online condolences
