Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Marilyn Evelyn Foulds


1941 - 2020
Marilyn Evelyn Foulds Obituary

It is with heavy hearts we announce that Marilyn Evelyn Foulds (Neal) went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 78. Marilyn was born on August 17, 1941 in Port Arthur, Ontario to Alfred and Emily Neal. On Saturday, September 26, 1959, Marilyn married the love of her life, Robert Henry Foulds; the two spending their life together until his passing on July 7, 1998. Marilyn and Robert welcomed their daughter, Kimberly, in 1961, and their son, Jonathan, in 1965. Throughout her life, Marilyn tried her hand at various activities; finding interest in travelling, playing the guitar, sewing, staining glass, and studying genealogy. Amongst all of her hobbies, Marilyn's true passion was breeding and showing Cairn terriers. Along with breeding and showing, Marilyn became an all-breed dog show judge. Marilyn was an active member of the Lakehead Kennel Club, Cairn Club of Canada, and the Thunder Bay Kennel and Training Club. Although she had a great love for her canine friends, Marilyn most deeply cherished her friends and family.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Kim Mantey (Wayne), Jonathan Foulds (Karen), and her grandchildren, Jeannine Albert (Chad), Heather Zappitelli (Mark), Amy Mantey (Peter), Jared Foulds, and Abby Foulds. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Joshua Albert, Rylee Albert, Aimsley Albert, Emily Zappitelli, Matthew Zappitelli, and Levi Wiebe, her sister, Iris Durnford, her brother, Alan Neal (Rita), her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Judy Foulds, and Martin and Judy Bishop, and their families. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Robert Foulds, her parents, Alfred and Emily Neal, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dorothy and Harry Foulds, brother-in-law, Thomas Durnford, and nieces Carol Dufour (Durnford), and Audrey Barrow (Durnford).

Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Sargent and Son Funeral Chapel. A service will take place at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon. There will be a private internment with close family at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Marilyn's family would like to sincerely thank the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center's Renal Unit for their care and support over the last five years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the TBRHSC Renal Unit or a charity of your choice.

On-line condolences may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
