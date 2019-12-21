|
It is with profound sadness, along with deep gratitude for a life well lived, that the family of Marilyn Gail McCuaig announces her sudden and unexpected passing at the age of 77 from a stroke on December 17th, 2019. She passed from this world surrounded by many loving family members. Marilyn was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, teacher and friend.
Marilyn was born May 9th, 1942 in Fort William, Ontario, the oldest child of loving parents Thomas Campbell Luck and Gwendolyn Violet (Chenier) Luck. She enjoyed a happy childhood with her two younger brothers, surrounded by extended family and a wide circle of friends. Marilyn was especially close to her maternal grandmother, Violet Chenier and her uncle (more like a big brother), Lorne Chenier.
In September of 1960, Marilyn met her true best friend and the love of her life, Thompson George McCuaig, who had recently arrived from his home town of Schreiber. Their first date was February 1961, and they were engaged soon after. Marilyn and Tom married on July 20th, 1963 and recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. They were inseparable …unless Tom was on a fishing trip. Together, they enjoyed countless adventures: trips to Australia, New Zealand and Bali to visit family; summer camping trips with the family, "dance parent" trips to the States and to Scotland; and winters in Texas with friends.
As a couple, Marilyn and Tom remained active with curling, cross country skiing, and especially golf. They were long-standing members of the Nor West Gyro club. Marilyn's solo passions included creating beautiful works of art and diligently researching family history. Marilyn was a devoted and well-loved teacher who enjoyed a 35 year career with Lakehead Public Schools, and she maintained friendships from her teaching days until the end of her life… still meeting on Fridays with the "ladies who lunch"!
Marilyn and Tom were blessed with two children: Thompson Campbell (Cam) in 1965, and Katherine Lynn (Katie) in 1972. They were overjoyed at the opportunity to love and spoil their Australian granddaughters, Gabrielle and Caelan, and their Canadian grandson, Nathaniel. They treated their children's spouses (Val and Brian) like their own. Marilyn loved to be involved in all of her children's and grandchildren's activities: hockey, skiing, soccer, dance, running, cheerleading, baseball, guitar concerts, art shows … you name it, Mom/Grannie was there, cheering louder than everyone else. She was thrilled that her artistic talents had completely skipped a generation and blessed all three of her grandchildren! She also enjoyed being "Class Grannie" to her daughter's students.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Tom and Gwen Luck, beloved uncle Lorne Chenier, and numerous other dear family members. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Tom, son Cam (Val) and their children Gabrielle and Caelan (Australia), daughter Katie (Brian) Ostrom and their son Nathaniel, brother Tom (Susan) Luck and family, brother Rob (Robin) Luck and family, Aunt Valerie Chenier, brother in law Jim(Merla) McCuaig and family, sister in law Audrey Morgan and family, as well as a large extended family of cherished cousins, nieces and nephews in Thunder Bay, Schreiber, Southern Ontario, and around the globe. She also leaves behind a large and tight-knit group of friends whose companionship she thoroughly enjoyed.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre emergency department and 2C for their care and compassion. Deepest thanks also to Marilyn and Tom's Nor West Gyro friends who helped Marilyn receive emergency attention. Love and gratitude to our family members Lisa, Kevin, Kale and Connor Chenier, Jim McCuaig, and Betty Ann Blier for being with us and comforting us in the final hours of Marilyn's life. Marilyn was loved by so many family members and friends, and her loss will be felt by all who knew and loved her. We are left to cherish the memory of this kind, intelligent, funny and loving lady.
A Celebration of Life for Marilyn will be held after her son and family arrive from Australia, on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 am at Harbourview Funeral Centre, with Rev. Kerry McLaughlin officiating. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn's family would appreciate donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the , or the Our Hearts at Home Campaign.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/harbourview.