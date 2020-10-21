Marilyn Hannon

It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Marilyn Dorothy Hannon at Hogarth Riverview Manor with her loving family by her side on October 16th, 2020. Marilyn was born on February 3rd, 1935, and was married in Atikokan on August 15th, 1959 to the love of her life, Wallace Hannon. She is survived by her husband Wallace Hannon, daughter-in-law, Madeline Kohut, son, Sean (Elisa) Hannon, and daughter, Kathy (Wesley) Silen; five grandchildren, Madison, Samuel, Joseph, Grace, and Jessica; sister-in-law, Pat Goodwin, brother-in-law, Dennis (Jean) McMahon; cousins, Barbara (Gary) Ho, Kathie (Ken) Abel, Susan (Charlie) Cheadle, and Terry (Kathy) Starr; along with many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first-born son, Gordon Hannon; her parents, Gordon and Kay Starr; parents-in-law, Edward and Margaret Hannon; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Keith) Strachan, and Beverly Grennier, and brother-in-law, Murray Goodwin. Marilyn was raised in Atikokan, and after high school, moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba; here she attended university as a science (chemistry) major. She then moved to Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States, and worked in the laboratory at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, until the passing of her father in 1957, when she returned to Atikokan to be with her mother. Al & Wenda Rotmark and Marge Lampkin were very special to Marilyn and family. Your love and support especially since their move to Thunder Bay was amazing. Marilyn loved you all and considered you part of the family. Marilyn was an only-child and always commented that she was blessed, as this meant she could hand-pick her sisters, Ethel Broski (Atikokan), and Anne Ashcroft (Vancouver). Marilyn's passion was teaching, and as a substitute teacher, she taught at the Atikokan High School for many years; and later taught adult upgrading at Contact North. As a math and chemistry whiz, Marilyn tutored many high school students over the years; there was always an extra body at the dining room table. She was a social butterfly and loved her baseball, curling, bridge, Lions Club, and remained a very active member of the UCW at Riverview United Church. Living in Atikokan for over 70 years, Marilyn formed many meaningful friendships and will be truly missed by all who knew her. Heartfelt thanks are extended to the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for watching over "mama." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marilyn's memory to the Riverview United Church in Atikokan, Ontario, Parkinson's research, or a charity of your choosing.





