|
|
February 1, 1961 – April 23, 2020
Ms. Marilyn Michelle, age 59 years, passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Helen on April 23, 2020.
In her younger years, Marilyn bowled in the Local Nipigon League and she played baseball with the B52's. She loved spending time with her family and shared many adventures with her daughters, grandchildren, and all her nieces and nephews. From bush rides to blueberry & strawberry picking, creek exploring, fishing and crayfish hunting down at the beach. These were definitely her trademarks on memories for all of us.
Marilyn was always there to lend a hand when help was needed, from family gatherings to harvesting food, to spending days helping family get wood for winters.
Marilyn was very proud of herself for achieving her education goals through the Adult Learning Centre in Thunder Bay, where she acquired her Grade 12 Diploma, then moved on to College for Social Work.
Marilyn will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, Alvin Fowler, daughters Sharon (Kyle) Lesperance, and Lauren Michelle. Grandchildren, Deni Lynn & Miigwin Lesperance, Jay-Paul & Jay-Lynn Thompson. "We will miss you Nammy Cakes". Her Godchildren, Alexander Michelle and Travis Michelle. And forever a special friend Malvina Echum (PSW)
Marilyn is survived by Allan (Patty) Odawa, Eileen (Edward) Wawia, Frances (Larry) Hicknell, Inez (Leo) Michelle and Anita (Andy) Michelle and all of Lake Helen. Laurie Ann (Jim) Keay of Nipigon. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Marilyn is predeceased by parents Irvin & Jeanette Potan Siblings Irvin (Billy) Potan Jr., Stuart (surviving wife Rose) Potan, Linda Michelle, Marcel (surviving wife Darlene) Potan, nephew Marshall John (surviving wife Sasha) and Special Brother-in-Law Leif Sorensen.
Cremation has taken place. Due to public health concerns a Celebration of Life for Marilyn will be held at a later date.