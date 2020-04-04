|
(PARKER)
We are very sorry to announce the passing of Marilyn Twyla Midgley (Parker) on March 10, 2020. She was born in Fort Frances 93 years ago. She married Midge (john) Midgley in Fort Frances and together they raised two sons, Brad and Rob, whom they took travelling the world. They lived in Winnipeg, Vancouver, Rhodesia, Zimbabwe, Oakville, then Thunder Bay. Marilyn loved to entertain and was always a pleasure to have at any party. Her and Midge retired to the "Shack" on the Floodwaters near Atikokan and had many great years there. She lost her husband many years ago, but she was a survivor and went on to still give great dinner parties and play bridge with her many friends. She loved her Sunday church and being able to go out to lunch with all the ladies after. And she loved her Reverend Deborah!
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Wilton and Maggie Parker, son Rob, granddaughter Samantha, husband Midge, and sister Shirley Olson. She had many waiting for her in the life hereafter.
She is survived by her son Brad Midgley and his wife Barbara, their two sons, Todd and Jared (Alyssa) and two great granddaughters, Eva and Elijah, as well as her brother-in-law Robert Olson, nieces Jane Gericke (Wolf), Nansi Busch (Ken) and cousins Barry (Barbara) Midgley, Peter Midgley Carol Freeborn (Midgley), Randy (Mary) Makarenko, as well as her great nephew Dr. Michael Czapla (Monica) and their sons Maverick and Miller, and her great nieces Tawnya (Pablo) and Tara Lee Busch. Also in recent times, Marilyn had the best of friend in Anita Moinar and Jon Swaggert.
Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
