August 19th 1941 to October 9th 2006
IT WAS THE DAY,
THAT WE LOST YOU
To Heaven you go, your
spirit sailed through
We saw your angel taking you, so we cried and cried
Cause we all love you, it's so true
“It was the day, that we lost you”
Then you turned right back
You looked younger, as
a matter of fact
It was your love, that
taught us so much
That's why we miss you,
so damn much
“It was the day, that we lost you”
The angel smiled, he let
us see through
There was Marilyne,
with her angel too
He guided her, she guided him
We all screamed “We Love You” it's so true
“It was the day, that we lost you”
The angel went away
There was Marilyne,
with her parents
And they were waving away
There was something special, shown our way, that day
“It was the day, that we lost you”
copyright
Timothy J. Boulanger
Missed Always and Forever
By Your Family
XoXoXoXo