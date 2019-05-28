|
Mario Di Stefano of Calgary passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.
Mario is survived by his beloved wife, son, brothers and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mario was predeceased by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Crowfoot, 82 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary, AB) on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes in Mario's honour may be made directly to the Kids Cancer Care Foundation of Alberta, Suite 302, 609 – 14th Street N.W., Calgary, AB T2N 2A1, www.kidscancercare.ab.ca .
In living memory of Mario Di Stefano, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Crowfoot, 82 CROWFOOT CIRCLE NW, CALGARY, AB T3G 2T3, Telephone: 403-241-0044.