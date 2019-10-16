|
|
With deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Mario Litrenta, age 96, at the Regional Hospital's Transitional Care Unit at Hogarth on Saturday, October 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Please sign the online condolences at
Mario was born in Flaveto, Italy May 29th 1923 to Teresa and Salvadore Litrenta. He immigrated to Canada in March 1953 with the help of Welch Construction to work on the railroad in Northern Ontario with his home base in Port Arthur. In 1956 he sent for his beloved wife, Carmela, and daughter, Teresa to come and join him in making a better life in Canada. Shortly after their arrival, he found work as a construction worker and then as an orderly in Dawson Court where he retired in May of 1988.
A life-long member of the Italian Hall, Mario was proud to be a Canadian but never forgot his Italian roots. He made sure to learn to speak, read, and write in English yet enjoyed keeping his Italian customs alive by making home-made wine, cured meats and preserving fresh food from his garden. An avid music lover, Mario often entertained the family with his drumming skills and accordion playing. Throughout his life, his varied interests included league bowling, fishing, mushroom picking in the fall, and he was known for his gardening prowess. Mario loved the simple things of life. He cherished his family and friends and particularly enjoyed being a grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mario was predeceased by his loving wife of almost 60 years Carmela, his brother, Vincent, and his sister-in-law Guiseppina (Italy) and his brother-in-law, Guilio Marozzo. He is survived by his daughter, Terri Renaud, son-in-law, Don Renaud, his granddaughter, Justine Doughty (Jason), great-granddaughter Sofia, and great-grandson, Nico (England); also his sister Emilia Marozzo, niece, Rose Robinson (Errol) and nephew, Gino Marozzo (Geraldine) in Abbotsford B. C.
The family would like to thank his doctor of many years, Dr. Scali, the staff at Metro Pharmacy, Regional Hospital staff of 2a, especially Allysha, Dr. Skunta and the nurses and staff at the Regional's Transitional Care Unit, Wesway and CCAC (LIN) for all your help and amazing care of my dad and for being there for us the family.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 in St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, 123 Hilldale Road celebrated by Rev. Luigi Flippini. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the Mass. Funeral arrangements are in care of EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mario's memory to Regional's Transitional Care Unit.
everestofthunderbay.com