Mario Luigi (Mars) Brescacin passed away peacefully April 28, 2020 at Southbridge Pinewood Court at the age of 100 years and five months.



Born on November 28, 1919 in the East End, Dad was the second youngest of seven siblings. He attended St. Peter's, St. Stanislaus and Selkirk and Vocational Institute. Upon his father's death in 1937 he got a job as a mechanic's helper at East End Esso to support his mother and sisters. At the start of WW2, he worked briefly at Canada Car to support the war effort until being conscripted in 1939. Trained in Fort William, he was stationed in the reserves in Winnipeg, Victoria and Nanaimo, B.C. He was a military equipment mechanic and drove a transport truck for troops in England. In Jamaica he trained and guarded German and Italian prisoners. Often feeling sorry for them, he would befriend them in secret using his Italian dialect.



After the war, Dad worked briefly at Canada Car before starting as a delivery truck driver at Worker's Co-op. Hard-working and known for treating people with respect, he retired as manager after 38 years of service.



Mario married Frances nee Fedori in 1952 and they shared 64 yrs together raising four children. His main interests were his family and church. When grandchildren came along, Grandpa loved caring for them and later driving them and attending their sporting events. This past Christmas he met and held his first great grandchild, Brooks.



Dad was a member of the Ortona Legion, Church of the Transfiguration, Exaltation of the Holy Cross, St. George's Society and Holy Cross Golden Agers. With long-time church friends, he participated for over forty-five years in fundraising bingos, church teas and perohi-making. He enjoyed playing hockey while in the army, then baseball, followed by bowling, golf and cards in later years. He appreciated his good neighbours. His house, yard and garden provided him with hours of enjoyment, especially growing his prized beans.



Dad has been an exemplary person, showing us all how to live with dignity, integrity and a witty sense of humour. It is undeniable that his love of family, his desire to make others smile and the compassion of his caregivers contributed to his longevity. He always said goodbye with a “thank you for everything” and “be careful”.



Mario is survived by children Lois (Craig) Lawrence of B.C., Ken (Lisa), Janet (Pat) Bushby, Susan (Taras) Dygun; grandchildren Crystal Lawrence (Blair), Michael (Julia) Bushby, David Bushby, Colin Brescacin (Vanessa), Nicholas Dygun, Sara Dygun (Luke); great grandson Brooks Bushby; sisters-in-law Stella and Kay Fedori; nieces, nephews and other relatives.



He was predeceased by his wife Frances; parents Antonio and Pierina (nee Marcon); sisters Emma (Frank) Colosimo, Jennie (Chip) Ceppetelli, Ida (John) Covello, Palmira (Aldo) Barichello, Alba Mazza, Elsie (Frank) Pagliaro; grandson Jesse Lawrence; brothers-in-law Zeon (Anne) Fedori, Ron Fedori, Eddie Fedori; sister-in law Helen (William) Lysak and nephews Richard Lysak, Larry Fedori and Bill Colosimo.



The family would like to thank Barb Baxter, as well as the staff of Southbridge Pinewood and Dr. Ruby for their exceptional care of Dad. Cremation has taken place with a service to follow at a later date.



If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Foundation.



Mario Brescacin will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





