Mario Uliana

The Uliana family announce the passing of their beloved father, Mario, on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Rina (Gina), of 62 years, and cherished son Mauro, September, 1963.



Mario was born August 15, 1924, in Fregona, Italy. At the age of 30, like many Italians, he immigrated to Canada. After three years, the family was reunited in Port Arthur.



Mario was very proud of his Italian heritage. He was extremely thankful that Canada allowed him the opportunity to contribute to its growth by becoming a Canadian citizen.



Mario is survived by his four children: John (Margaret), Sergio, Mauro Louis (Marielle) and Jim (Alison). He is endeared by his grandchildren Benjamin, Sandra, Jesse, Justin, Madelaine, Joseph, Nicole, and Marcus. As well, Mario is remembered by his great grandchildren Trinity, Kane, Rina, and Beatrice.



Mario's greatest achievement was providing for his family. He beamed with pride when asked about his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He instilled values by example.



The Uliana family would like to thank Dr. Scali for his compassion and care of Mario throughout his many years. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, St. Joseph's Care Group, and Chartwell during dad's short stay.



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September, 17, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley St. at Algoma. A eulogy will be shared at 8:00 PM for all of those who wish to attend. Private graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of choice.



Mario regrets leaving behind family and dear friends, many of whom he did not have the chance to say goodbye. He had a smile for everyone.





