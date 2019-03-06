|
It's with heavy hearts that we say good bye to our mother, grandmother and great grandmother on March 3, 2019 (age 89). Mom was born and raised in Fort William on July 14, 1929 to John and Alice Ashlee. She met and married the love of her life George whom she had 56 great years with. They moved to Schreiber and a little while later to Terrace Bay where she raised their 4 children. Mom was active in several organizations and was employed with McCausland hospital, operated Marion's Snack Bar and finally dental assistant before retiring. Mom enjoyed traveling and it was nothing for them to get up, hop in the car and head out for coffee either out to B.C , Southern Ontario or down south to visit the snow birds. She enjoyed her trips to Vegas and the occasional trip to the casinos. Enjoying morning coffee with the gang was a routine until she could no longer drive and then she was happy to spend her time surrounded with her family. Mom was predeceased by her parents John and Alice, husband George, son Philip, sister Helen (Charlie), brother Robert (Edith), daughter-in-law Louise. Survived by son Leonard, daughter Kathy, son Brady (Lois). Grandchildren, Treena (Warren), Amanda, Kelly, Kim, Kyle (Joanne), Ashlee, Chelsea (Jean-Paul). Great grand children, Nathan, Holden, Kierra, Teigan, Hailey, Ava. As per mom wishes cremation as taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Michael King Hall on Friday March 8 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations to the McCausland Hospital, Canadian Diabetes Society, or the .