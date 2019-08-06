|
Mrs. Marion Cecilia Wenzoski a resident of Roseview Manor, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 3rd, 2019. She met her goal having recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Marion was born on July 20th 1919 to Ann and Jake Wakates. She grew up on Dog Lake and was proud to be a graduate of St Joseph's boarding school. She was known to wear many hats doing her lifetime. One of her lifetime enjoyment was spending time with family and friends whether it be sharing a meal or a friendly visit. She also enjoyed watching sports and playing games of chance. Marion married the love of her life Julius Wenzoski in 1946 and together they raised 5 children in Beardmore, On. Marion was a proud member of Fort William First Nation and of the Beardmore Catholic Ladies Group. Marion is survived by her children Gail, Brian (Lauri) and Elsa, 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great- great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Julius, sons Wesley, Lyonell, son in law Kirk and great grandchild Natasha.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Thursday August 8 when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Ann's Mission Church. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial. Interment will also take place for Mr. Lyonell Wenzoski. Visitation will held Wednesday evening from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at St Ann's Mission Church with prayers at 7:00pm. Should friends so desire memorial donations to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated.
Marion Wenzoski will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
