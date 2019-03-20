|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Marion Gaudino (nee Kosior) on February 26, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on April 12, 1937 to immigrant parents Frank and Katherine (nee Garbos) in Lethbridge, AB. The family moved to Fort William early in her life where she attended local schools graduating from St. Patrick High School. She went on to study Laboratory Technology in Toronto. Upon her return she worked for McKellar Hospital, MDS Labs, teaching in the lab school locally and finally retiring as Assistant Chief of Laboratory at the newly amalgamated regional hospitals. In November 1960 she married our father and so began a whirlwind 15 year journey cut short by his passing in 1975. Mom worked tirelessly at multiple jobs to provide for her young family. Mom's second chance at love happened when she met Wayne “Coach” Bovay. They married on Valentine's Day 1990. The extended family grew to include Lynn (Rick Aloi) and Denise (John Borg) as well as his grandchildren Shawn Corrigan and Zoe Olson (Cole Busque) and great grandchild Bella-Lynn. Together in retirement they travelled across North America visiting new places, making new friends as well as rekindling old relationships. Mom enjoyed travelling but when Wayne was otherwise occupied, her cousin Sophie stepped in. Together they visited Poland and could always be found shopping in Duluth. Besides travel mom enjoyed reading, cooking and entertaining, and duplicate bridge with her favourite partners Delina, Jim, Tracey and Carol—with whom she received her Life Master designation. She will be sadly missed by her children: Francis, Phil (Laurie Hammer), Karen (Brian Cass), Ruth, Dave (Catherine Macchi), Mike (Tina Wilts) and grandchildren Lauren, Kennedy, Jessica, Grace and Anna. Also surviving are numerous nieces, cousins and nephew both in Canada and Poland. Predeceased by her parents, our father Dan, sister Elizabeth Zgrych, Wayne Bovay and grandchild Nick Corrigan. Cremation has taken place. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Casimir's RC Church on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. If family and friends so wish, donations in honour of Marion Gaudino can be made to TBRHS Foundation Northern Cardiac Fund—Our Hearts at Home Campaign. Arrangements entrusted to Sargent and Sons Funeral Home. On-line condolences
