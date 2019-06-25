Home

Marion Parker Obituary

On the evening of June 20, 2019, Marion Patricia Parker, age 97 years, went to sleep in Jesus, whom she loves with all her heart and soul.

She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth “Joan” Wetherup and Dianne (Vic) Loewen; sons, John “Jack” (Catherine) Parker and David (Elizabeth) Parker as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband, William Brooks Parker; daughter Ruth (Rob) Ross; brothers John “Jack” Erzinger and Henry “Harry” (Nancy) Erzinger.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Interment will take place in Brookside Cemetery, Winnipeg, Manitoba at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.

For God so loved
the world that he gave
his one and only Son,
that whoever believes in him shall not perish
but have eternal life.

~John 3:16

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
