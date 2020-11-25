It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Marion Anna Sippola (Charlton) on November 18, 2020 (age 93) after a brief illness. Born on December 31, 1926 to Harry & Jessie Charlton. Marion is survived and will be lovingly remembered by her sons Gerry (Trina), Keith, Wayne (Shellie), Mark (Loretta) and sister Lois Warbin. She was a proud and loving Grandmother/Great Grandmother of Kyle, Michelle, Vincent, Peter, Alicia, Dan, Aisha, Jaxson, Cache, Jaci and Gunner as well as numerous nieces and nephews. When one lives and becomes involved in the same community for 93 years one makes many dear friends, with so many people we cannot mention them all – yet you all know whom you are. Marion is predeceased by her husband Wally Sippola, parents Harry & Jessie Charlton, siblings Art (Olive) Charlton & Ted (Clarice) Charlton; daughter-in-law Lynn-Ann Sippola, brother-in-law Tom Warbin and other in-laws Bill (Mary) Sippola, Weikko Sippola, Marie (Ray) Tikkanen, Sirkka (Bunny) Maley, Helmi (Allen) Brown and Wilfred (Mary Lou) Sippola. Marion had a wonderful and fulfilling life, raised all her sons well, was active in her community and was loved by her family and many more. Marion volunteered for most of her life, and was recognized by the McKellar General Hospital awarding her with Volunteer of the year in 1990. As a volunteer she managed their Gift Shop for many years. She also received an Achievement Award from the City of Thunder Bay in recognition of Distinguished Contribution to the Community of Thunder Bay in April of 1991. A beautiful gentle lady, she will be greatly missed. Special thanks to all the friends and family for the many caring visits, grocery runs, doctor's appointments and more. Also thanks for the exemplary care given by Dr. B.J. Hartford, Sister Leila Greco and Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021 when we all hope it will be safe. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.





