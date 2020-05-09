Marion Ruth Stewart nee Galbraith was a beautiful redhead born in Orangeville, Ontario on October 9, 1930. Merle Galbraith nee Hill, her mother, worked at the post office, and Vallee Galbraith, her father, worked at the train station. The family of seven moved to the Francour Gold Mine near Arntfield, Quebec, where she grew up with her four siblings and graduated from Noranda High School in 1948.
She was awarded her teaching degree from MacDonald College, McGill University, at St. Anne de Bellevue, Quebec in 1950. She because a Member of the Quebec Protestant Teacher's Association and taught in Noranda and La Tuque.
Marion met the love of her life Irby Stewart (a forester from Tide Head, New Brunswick) at a Firemen's Ball in Noranda in 1955. It was love at first sight. They married in 1956 and moved to London, Ontario. Irby completed his Master of Business Administration, and they began their family with Susan, their first-born daughter. Our family moved many times with Irby's forestry management jobs and lived in Montreal, La Tuque, St. Agathe-des-Monts and as far north as Chibougamau at Lac Elaine. Ruth-Anne and Douglas born in Montreal, and later our family settled in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Ruth-Anne married Jim Peller on August 6, 1994, in Rockwood, Ontario, where we had a wonderful family reunion.
A loving, caring mother, Marion was a proud grandmother to her grandchildren Jacob, Emma-Lee and Cody Peller. She always thought of others before herself. Marion taught us to love those around us and instilled in us core values that would enable us to be independent adults. She loved teaching children and was a kindergarten teacher for several years. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining close friends and family, and loved Thunder Bay, especially her neighbours on Heather Crescent and her Guiding friends.
Marion's proud legacy would be her lifelong commitment to helping others through teaching and volunteering, especially through the Girl Guides of Canada. with strong leadership skills, Marion worked toward new opportunities leading to growth, training and education for all Girl Guide members. Over the years, she was a Brownie, Guide, Guide leader in Quebec and a Division Area Commissioner of the Thunder Bay, Ontario Voyageur area. For her achievements she was awarded an Honorary Life Membership in 1986 by the National Council of the Girl Guides of Canada. Marion helped found the First Trefoil Guild for senior Girl Guide members in Thunder Bay in 1991. On May 22, 1991, at the first Thunder Bay Forget-Me-Not Trefoil Guild meeting. Marion Stewart received her 60 Year Service Pin. She had a long and distinguished career with outstanding service to Guiding and demonstrated her commitment to community.
As a volunteer, Marion worked at Thunder Bay Museum as an avid archivist, cataloguing numerous articles and materials for the Thunder Bay Museum with director Tory Tronrud. She volunteered at the Thunder Bay Shelter House and Soup Kitchen for many years, helping to prepare meals. She also was an active member at First Church United Thunder Bay.
Marion passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 29, 2020. Dear mother of Susan Stewart, Doug Stewart and Ruth-Anne Peller nee Stewart (Jim). Dearly loved Grandma to Jacob, Emma-Lee and Cody Peller. She was predeceased by her sister Joan, brothers Ken Galbraith (Kati) and Allan “Bud” Galbraith (Florian) and survived by her youngest sister Mary Lou Jarvis nee Galbraith (Don). Marion was a relative of John Kenneth Galbraith and Buffalo Bill Cody.
She was devoted to her one love and best friend, Irby. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary together before he predeceased her on August 27, 2016. She was always there for him as he faced Alzheimer's and cared for him with love and compassion. She loved life and was grateful to live into her 90th year. we will miss her dearly.
Thank you to the Saint Elizabeth nurses, nurse practitioner Aaron Medd and Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre for her home care support. If desired, donations can be made to the Girl Guides of Canada at www.girlguides.ca or to the Alzheimer Society of Canada at www.alzheimer.ca
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 9, 2020.