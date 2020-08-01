Marion Zanni

Loving mother and nana. Was married to her best friend Alfred (Lefty) Zanni for over 59 years. Marion passed away peacefully on July 29th, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor, 6 North.



She is survived by daughter Cindy (Tom), granddaughter Tegin Menei (Mark), sister Shirley Koss, brothers Bill Nicholl (Virginia) and George Nicholl, sister-in-law Sharon Nicholl, many nieces and nephews, and long time special friends Iris & James Shewchuk.



Marion was predeceased by her husband Alfred (2018), parents Cecelia and James Nicholl, sister Bernice Kirk, brothers Allister, Arthur and Bob Nicholl.



Marion loved to entertain throughout the year, and was known for her famous desserts. She spent every summer enjoying her time at her cottage at Silver Harbour. She was very giving and liked to take care of everyone. Family was her number one priority. In her final years, she enjoyed spending time at Tegin's house to see the French Bulldogs Griswold and Buffy.



Special thanks to Dr. Hartford from the Spence Clinic for the exceptional care over the years. Another big thank you to Dr. Garon from Hogarth, she always looked forward to your visits. The family would also like to extend their thanks to the staff of 6 North Rose at Hogarth, Marion considered the staff to be her second family and developed many special friendships there.



Cremation has taken place; a private interment will take place in Mountain View Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in Marion's memory to the Sharon Fucile Forget Me Not Award at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.





