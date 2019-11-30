Home

Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Marjorie E. Kozak

Marjorie E. Kozak Obituary

Marjorie E. Kozak, aged 96, of Thunder Bay, Ontario passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. Marge was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Steve Kozak, parents Alexander and Elsie Mathieson, and brother James (Gerda) Mathieson. Marge is survived by her son, Tim (Bonnie) Kozak, daughter Barb Kwasnicia, grandchildren Ryan Marissa, Chris and Steve, as well as five great grandchildren. A private ceremony will take place after cremation. Many thanks to the staff at Roseview Manor. Our mother was a generous soul. In lieu of flowers, donations to any Women's Shelter or the Firefighters for Kids charity are appreciated.

We're glad we had you, Ma! Rest easy.

