1/1
Marjorie Enstrom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie Joyce (Marge) Enstrom, 95 years of age, passed away August 15, 2020, at Pinewood Court. She was predeceased by her husband Alf in July 2015. Marge was born in Port Arthur on October 14, 1924, the daughter of Robert and Annie Holmquist. She attended local public and high schools, graduating from Port Arthur Technical School. Aside from her family, Marge's passion was duplicate bridge, and even into her late 80s she enjoyed the game and played to win. Anything less than a top board was a disappointment that would be remedied at the next game. She and Alf had a wide circle of close friends and enjoyed many good times over the years. For many years she and Alf enjoyed wintering in Florida where they made many new friends with whom they maintained contact long after they stopped travelling south. Marge is survived by her children: Richard (Ethel), Kevin (Trudi), Jeffrey (Noreen), and Jennifer (Jim Miniely). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Christopher (Sica), Erica (Steven), Kathryn (Aaron), Kevin, Jori, Nicholas, and Samantha; four great grandsons: Erik, Brady, Sawyer, and Joshua; and a great granddaughter, Olivia, and by brother-in-law, Daniel Enstrom, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Marge was predeceased by her parents and by her sisters Sarah, Patricia, and Estelle and brothers Ted and Bob. Cremation has taken place, and a gathering to celebrate Marge's life
will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather. In memory of Marge's sociable nature, friends and family may wish to take a friend to lunch and share stories of their friendship with her or organize some friends for a game of bridge.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved