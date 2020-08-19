Marjorie Enstrom

Marjorie Joyce (Marge) Enstrom, 95 years of age, passed away August 15, 2020, at Pinewood Court. She was predeceased by her husband Alf in July 2015. Marge was born in Port Arthur on October 14, 1924, the daughter of Robert and Annie Holmquist. She attended local public and high schools, graduating from Port Arthur Technical School. Aside from her family, Marge's passion was duplicate bridge, and even into her late 80s she enjoyed the game and played to win. Anything less than a top board was a disappointment that would be remedied at the next game. She and Alf had a wide circle of close friends and enjoyed many good times over the years. For many years she and Alf enjoyed wintering in Florida where they made many new friends with whom they maintained contact long after they stopped travelling south. Marge is survived by her children: Richard (Ethel), Kevin (Trudi), Jeffrey (Noreen), and Jennifer (Jim Miniely). She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Christopher (Sica), Erica (Steven), Kathryn (Aaron), Kevin, Jori, Nicholas, and Samantha; four great grandsons: Erik, Brady, Sawyer, and Joshua; and a great granddaughter, Olivia, and by brother-in-law, Daniel Enstrom, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Marge was predeceased by her parents and by her sisters Sarah, Patricia, and Estelle and brothers Ted and Bob. Cremation has taken place, and a gathering to celebrate Marge's life

will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather. In memory of Marge's sociable nature, friends and family may wish to take a friend to lunch and share stories of their friendship with her or organize some friends for a game of bridge.





