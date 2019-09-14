|
March 22, 1939 –
September 11, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Marjorie Isabelle Elliott at home with her daughters by her side. Marj grew up in Acton, Ontario and married the love of her life Bill Elliott in 1958. They moved to Port Arthur in January 1960, where they put down roots and raised their family. Mom embraced her new community and was a member of the Women of the Moose, Sweet Adelines and the Thunder Bay Bridge Club, to name a few. She enjoyed curling, golfing and volunteered for numerous organizations but her favourite activity was playing bridge. We were all very pleased for her when she recently attained her Bronze Life Master. Mom always had a project on the go whether it be knitting, sewing or refinishing furniture. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Carol Jeans, Susan (Tom) Butler, George (Carolyn) and Karen (Michael) Faulkner; grandchildren Lisa (Graham) Dunville, Stephen (Ashley Locke) Butler, Stephanie (Greg) Fleming, Meagan Elliott, Crystal Jeans, Ashley & Andrew Faulkner; great grandchildren Aurora and Carter. She will also be missed by her sister Evelyn Storey, brother Gordon (Lynore) McDonald and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Bill Elliott, brother-in-law Edward Storey and son-in-law Steve Jeans. A Celebration of Life for Marjorie Elliott will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the DaVinci Centre at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , Northwest Region or a charity of your choice. Our family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Karlene Gleason and the staff at the Cancer Clinic for their excellent care as well as the nurses of SE Health and the LHIN for all their help in making Mom's last days very comfortable.
