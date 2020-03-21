|
Marjorie Leona Victor (Manahan) passed away peacefully at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Tuesday March 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 15, 1925 Marjorie was in her 95th year and enjoyed every one of them. Marjorie (also called Mrs. V and Nan) was predeceased by her husband Len with whom she celebrated their 70th anniversary on March 16, 2016. Surviving Mom are her children Rick (Cheryl), Tom (Shirley), Marji Ritchie (Glen), Vikki Kinsman (Ian), grandchildren Lennie Victor, Tyler Victor, Stephen Victor (Brandi), Jennifer Craddock (Pat), Matt Victor, Dustin Victor, Curtis Ritchie (Lauren), Jessica Harris (Joey), Laura Bron (Jeff), Lisa Ostrum (Jared) and great grandchildren Sophie and Brynne Victor, Owen, Blake and Maeve Craddock, Emmett and Reese Ritchie and Parker and Grace Bron. Also considered to be family is Gary Joseph. As well countless nieces and nephews will miss Mom. Mom is also survived by daughter Leslie Gilliam (Lloyd - deceased), Jamie Gilliam (Agnes), Bobbi-Jo Gilliam (Craig) and their children.Online condolences may be made through
Mom was predeceased by her son Tim on May 14, 2016 (Linda- deceased), her brothers Clyde (Lillian), Jazzy (Teddy), Bobby (Irene), Tom (Nonie), her sisters, Mabel (Pat), Lou (Benny), Peggy (John), Patsy, her parents Jim and Margaret Manahan, her parents-in-law Harry and Ellen Victor and many sisters, brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mom had a wonderful life and she relished her role as mother, Nana and Great Nana. She was the last person standing of her generation. Although she was a great mother it is her roles as a Nana and great Nana that she loved. She was "Nana" personified and had a special knack at getting the crying child to settle down or the tears to stop. She made every child feel special, feel like they were important and most of all feel absolutely loved. The joy she spread was not confined to children as many adults also affectionately called her Nan.
Mom loved company and her door was always open for people to visit and have a cup of tea or the odd rum and coke. Mom always was up when the party ended. Mom was a great knitter and her beautiful Afghans are in the homes of family and friends. She was a great cook and though controlling six rambunctious kids was a challenge it was a challenge she met with pride (and the odd sip of Palm Breeze). Mom loved watching the kids and grandkids play sports. She was their best fan. Mon's great smile and warm heart will be missed by all. Night night Mom - we love you.
The family would like to thank workers from LHIN (formerly CCAC), St. Elizabeth Health Care the first responders and the nurses at the TBRHSC 2B for the excellent care mom received. Special thanks is also extended to Dr. Addison and Dr. Tassone whose showed special compassion for our mother.
A private family burial will take place at a later time. A celebration of life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arlene Manahan Bursary at Confederation College or a charity of your choice.
