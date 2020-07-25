1/1
Marjory Eileen (Thornes) Brown
Oct. 1922-July 24, 2020

Passed away peacefully at Roseview at the beautiful age of 97-3/4 years with her family holding her hands. Born in Fort William to Lionel and Ellen Thornes. She worked at Eaton's for most of her working life. Choirs, singing and hula dancing were her whole life. She was instrumental in creating the Golden Notes Choir that entertained in Nursing Homes for many years in Tarpon Springs, Florida. She was a long time member of the Eastern Star. She travelled extensively with her husband for 20 years and then with her daughters for 20 years throughout Canada and the U.S.A. With Gods' blessed thanks to the staff at Roseview for their overwhelming care and concern for Mom during her time there and the much appreciated empathy for her family's welfare. She was predeceased by her husband Garnet (Bud) Brown, daughter Jill Anne Seaman and grandson Bryan Watts. Survived by daughter Trudy (Bill) Berezowski, Shirley (Roger) Lake, Lynn Watts, son Gary and son-in-law Stephen Seaman. She is survived by 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Michael and All Angels Church on her behalf. Cremation has taken place and a private, family Celebration of Life will be held.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. What a beautiful person she was. I loved her smiles she shared with us.
Maria kachur
Friend
