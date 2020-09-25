(June 2, 1966 –
Sept. 23, 2020)
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He will be sadly missed by his siblings JoAnne (Rick), Kathy (Darryl), Leah (Grieg), Leslie (Rob), Paul (Laura), and his nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends. As per Mark's wishes a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Diabetic Society or Canadian Cancer Society
Northwestern Region can be made in Mark's honour. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
