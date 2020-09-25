1/1
Mark Andrew Goodman
(June 2, 1966 –
Sept. 23, 2020)

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He will be sadly missed by his siblings JoAnne (Rick), Kathy (Darryl), Leah (Grieg), Leslie (Rob), Paul (Laura), and his nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends. As per Mark's wishes a private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Diabetic Society or Canadian Cancer Society Northwestern Region can be made in Mark's honour. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
