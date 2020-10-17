1/
Mark Jeffrey Salo
Mark Jeffrey, aged 59, passed away on October 13, 2020 from complications caused by an E.coli bacterium infection.  Mark spent his entire life in Nipigon.  He was employed at Nipigon Multiply for 27 years and most recently at Longlac Forest Products.  Mark loved fishing and camping all year round.  His favourite places were Steamboat Bay and Little Frasier.  Earlier this summer, Mark had purchased a houseboat on which he had planned to travel the waterways in the Nipigon area. Mark was a hardcore Boston Bruins fan.  He could be heard cheering for every goal and shouting his disapproval for any penalty called against his beloved Bruins.  During the summer months, Mark would be entertaining friends at his man cave garage.  Mark was predeceased by his parents Marvin and Irene and a brother Richard (in infancy).  Mark is survived by his son Tyler and granddaughter Tianna whom he dearly loved and daughter Angie.  Brothers John (Sylvie), Michael and Steve will forever miss their bro.  Mark is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.  Special thanks to Gerald and Wilda Laframboise in this difficult time.  Also special thanks to the doctors and nurses, the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital and the I.C.U. at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their compassionate care and thoughts.  Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date in Nipigon.  Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.     



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
