Mark Sharp

Mark Sharp Obituary


1959 ~ 2019

It is with sadness we announce the passing of Mark Sharp on November 8, 2019.  He leaves behind his son Jeff Sharp, sister and brother-in-law Cindy and Dale Simon, Mother-in-law Shirley Luoma (Brian), brother-in-law Tim Luoma (Joy). He also leaves behind 3 sisters and 3 brothers. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara and parents Jean and Blair Sharp,
also predeceased by his brother-in-law Alfred Luoma and uncle Dennis Skinner. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held as per Mark's wishes. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

