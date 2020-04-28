|
|
Jan. 8, 1966 – Apr. 21, 2020
Mr. Mark Vilho Valiharju age 55 years, passed away peacefully at his apartment on 125 South Court Street on April 21, 2020. Mark was born on Jan. 8th, 1966 in Port Arthur, Ontario. He worked at the casino for approximately 20 years. His greatest joys came from spending time with his brother Roy and his family, wife Kim Valiharju, nephew Roy Jr. and niece Jessica Valiharju. Mark also enjoyed going to see action movies, going to do firewood in the bush, and mostly going out for a swim and sauna at their family summer camp on Surprise Lake. Mark will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his father Vilho Valiharju, brother Roy Valiharju, sister-in-law Kimberly Valiharju, nephew Roy Jr. and niece Jessica Valiharju. The date for a service of celebration of life for Mark Valiharju will be given at a later time. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the people at Everest/ Simpler Times for their care and compassion. As expression of sympathy, memorials in Mark's name to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
