Mark Wayne Varey, age 59 years, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 18, 2020.



Mark was born on August 24, 1961 in Port Arthur, Ontario. His parents were Adele and Donald Varey. Mark was a prideful and hardworking man. In his early years, Mark worked on brush control. Following this, he was employed at the Thunder Bay Division of Abitibi Price. With the mill closure, Mark navigated his career in mining at Lac Des Iles Mine, a short but exciting stint in the Yukon mountains, Aecon Mining, Dubreuiville Richmond Island Gold, and Detour Gold. Mark, a cheerful guy with a big heart, built some special friendships along his travels. He was extremely happy to have started new employment with Northern Matt and Bridge.



Mark loved animals, fishing, camping, and especially his daily bird watching on the deck with his trusty pets. His pets, Calley, Bear, and Lola stole his heart, and his food. The outdoors was always a passion of Mark's, along with his tunes, trucks, toys, and the garage. Friends and family were at the top of the list to Mark, always enjoying gatherings around a campfire with family or those who dropped by his home. His property was one that Mark took immense pride in owning.



Mark will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his life partner Tracey Cameron, his brother Rick Varey, sister Nadine (Varey) Schelle, niece Michelle Varey (Bryan Matte), niece Candace Schelle, nephew Donald Schelle, great nieces Courtney Ferris and Peyton Puhach, and great nephews Adam and Matthew Schelle and Tracey's children Brittany Stinson-McGee and Donald Cameron. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Adele and Donald Varey, sister-in-law Carol Varey, nephew Kevin Varey, and brother-in-law Russell Chiupka.



Funeral arrangements are in care of Harbourview Funeral Centre. Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held on Monday September 28, 2020. A Celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Mark's memory to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.