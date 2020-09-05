



“My times are in Thy hands”

Psalm 31:15





On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Mark Wilson went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on July 13, 1941, and was the fourth child of harry and Frances Wilson. Mark met the love of his life, Marilyn Wildling, and on August 5, 1961, they embarked on their eventful 59 year marriage. Over the years, Mark demonstrated his entrepreneurial uniqueness in the establishment of several ministries and businesses. Most notable are Gateway Christian Academy (1977-1994) and The Mattress King (1987-2013). Mark and Marilyn travelled extensively to Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, Scotland, Ireland, Azores, Spain and Thailand, as well as all over the USA and Canada. Mark also visited Israel, Singapore, Australia, Zambia, Namibia, Ethiopia and Paris. In every area of his life, Mark sought to please his Master. Many hours daily were spent studying God's word, and on his knees in prayer. He consistently sought to share God's way of salvation with others. During his brief illness, Mark clung to the Bible verse “My times are in Thy hands”. It was his assurance that God is in control of all the events of our lives. He knew with certainty that God lovingly works His purposes in our lives. Mark served faithfully as a shepherd of God's people at the Gospel Hall. Each individual was precious to him and was prayed for daily. Mark will be greatly missed by his wife, Marilyn and their children; Brenda Aiello, Mark Jr. (Ranee) Wilson, Mary Wilson, Sharon (Paul) St. Cartier and Daniel (Ashley) Wilson. Also missing him are his grandchildren; Gabriel (Rachael) Aiello, Annie (Dorsey) Leach, Joy Wilson, Makana Ikaika, Harmony Wilson, Shevaun, Noah and Jonah Wilson. And great grandchildren Sophia, Vera and Demi Aiello. Survived and missed by brothers Robert (Helen) Wilson, Charles (Margie) Wilson, sisters Rosemary (Bill) Yocum, Susan (Miles) Frank, Margaret (Paul) Capon, and sisters-in-law Carol Wilson, Barbara Smid, Barbara Wallace as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, his parents-in-law and brothers David, John and Ronald. A private immediate family interment took place at Riverside Cemetery on September 2, 2020. Pallbearers were Mark Wilson Jr., Daniel Wilson, Paul St. Cartier, Gabriel Aiello, Noah Wilson and Jonah Wilson. Special thank you to piper Robert Grant for the beautiful bagpipe music. Also special thanks to Dr. Biman for her care over the years and especially at this time. Thank you to the entire medical team attending to Mark while on 2A at the TBRHSC.