Mrs. Marketta Anneli Mazan (nee Korpela), age 74 years, of Ruttan Street, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on March 16, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in Ahtari, Finland in 1945, Marketta immigrated to Canada with her family at the age of 11 in 1956. She worked as an RPN at Dawson Court until her retirement in 2011. Marketta was devoted to her family and would do anything for her children and grandchildren. She provided unconditional love and support for those closest to her. She loved family events, spending time with her children, grandchildren and sisters, traveling, doing crosswords and listening to music. Marketta will be lovingly remembered by her children: Yvette (Brian) Hinterbrandner, James (Cindy), John, Ryan (Maki); grandchildren: Savannah and Samantha, Owen and Gunner, Taylar, Jenna, Logan and Noah, Marton and Riina; three sisters: Maria (Pentti), Maire (Donald) and Mirja (Raimo) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in Canada and Europe. Marketta was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Marton; her parents Eino and Auli Korpela and brother, Markku. Funeral Services for the late Marketta Mazan will be held at later date, where burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Marketta's memory to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation and/or Autism Ontario Thunder Bay Chapter.Online condolences
