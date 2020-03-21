Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Resources
More Obituaries for Marketta Mazan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marketta Anneli Mazan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marketta Anneli Mazan Obituary

Mrs. Marketta Anneli Mazan (nee Korpela), age 74 years, of Ruttan Street, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer on March 16, 2020, with her family by her side. Born in Ahtari, Finland in 1945, Marketta immigrated to Canada with her family at the age of 11 in 1956. She worked as an RPN at Dawson Court until her retirement in 2011. Marketta was devoted to her family and would do anything for her children and grandchildren. She provided unconditional love and support for those closest to her. She loved family events, spending time with her children, grandchildren and sisters, traveling, doing crosswords and listening to music. Marketta will be lovingly remembered by her children: Yvette (Brian) Hinterbrandner, James (Cindy), John, Ryan (Maki); grandchildren: Savannah and Samantha, Owen and Gunner, Taylar, Jenna, Logan and Noah, Marton and Riina; three sisters: Maria (Pentti), Maire (Donald) and Mirja (Raimo) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends in Canada and Europe. Marketta was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Marton; her parents Eino and Auli Korpela and brother, Markku. Funeral Services for the late Marketta Mazan will be held at later date, where burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Marketta's memory to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation and/or Autism Ontario Thunder Bay Chapter.

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marketta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sargent & Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -