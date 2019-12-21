|
Mrs. Marlene Brenda Wright (nee Comeau), age 57 years, passed away, surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Care Group. Born in Toronto, Ontario on February 10, 1962, she was the daughter of Laurie and Lillian Comeau. At the age of 9 she moved to Thunder Bay with her family. It was here that in 1983, she met and fell in love with the love of her life Stephen Wright whom she married on August 23, 1986 and together they were the proud parents of daughter Ashton. Marlene loved everything surrounded with sports. Whether it be playing many different sports or working diligently as a volunteer with local sporting organizations to put on large events or just assisting with the organizations she enjoyed it all. These sporting instincts contributed to the fierce competitive spirit that she took with her into everything that she did. Marlene also had a heart of gold and an amazing capacity to have love to give to whomever might be in need of it. Her work career saw her working for the Ontario Government for over 32 years, most recently as a Regional Advisor. Marlene will be dearly missed and her memory cherished by her husband Stephen, daughter Ashton (Anj), parents Lillian and Laurie Comeau, sister-in-law Kath (Mike) Cuma, brother-in-law Doug (Lauri) Wright as well as by numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She was predeceased by her twin sister at birth. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Agnes R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 12:10 p.m. celebrated by Rev. James Panikulam. As expressions of sympathy memorials in Marlene's name to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation- Northern Cancer Fund or to the N.W.O. Sports Hall of Fame would be greatly appreciated.
Marlene Wright will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
