If I were to write my own biography it would ooze with love. Love for my wonderful family, my beautiful children, my talented grandchildren and great grandchildren. Love for my devoted husband and ultimately for all those friends who have chosen to share this life with me. Love for the residents and my colleagues on the staff of Grandview Extended Care Centre. Love for my city and the beautiful hinterland that surrounds it. I would write about my love of chicken soup, of Coney dogs and single malts. Of music and dancing, the Toronto Maple Leafs and water colour painting, the slots and of evenings on the Welcomeship. I would write about sailing on Lake Superior especially on the beautiful North Shore. Our trips to Florida, the Caribbean, Great Britain, Greece and France would each merit a chapter of their own. I would even write lovingly about the trials and tribulations that a full life seems to attract, tests that ultimately made me strong and grateful for the blessings that I have known. But unfortunately, Marlene will never write that biography. It is with sadness that we must announce that Marlene left us on April 14, 2020, peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor. She will be missed by many friends, especially her lifelong friend Dixie Siciliano, her children; Rick (Judi) Childs, David (Etsie) Childs, Cathy Sawicki, Jennifer (Gil) LaBine, Kevin (Vickie) St. Croix. Marlene will also be missed by her 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She will be profoundly missed by her devoted husband Bill, who was proud to call her his wife for the past 25 years. Marlene was predeceased by her parents Mary and Bill Murray and her brother Billy. The family would like to thank the staff of Hogarth Riverview Manor for their caring of all of us. A celebration of life will be scheduled when social distancing is but a recent memory. No flowers please, but donations to your favourite charity would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com