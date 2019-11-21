|
|
To My Wild Irish Rose
MARLENE FRANCES
JARVIS
2 December, 1938 –
19 November, 2019
I, her husband, am writing this obituary of my spouse as a tribute to her being. Marlene was born December 2, 1938 on a four-generation homestead in Sleeman Ontario, a wee lass at birth (4 pounds) to Leonard Kearney and Mrytle Tetrault. A little sister to big brother Eugene. Her formative years were spent on the family farm with grandpa Edmund and grandmother Elizabeth Smart, her parents and brother Eugene. Marlene attended elementary and secondary school in Rainy River, graduating with honoury levels from the secondary level. In 1957 and 1958, Marlene attended pre-teacher's college in Port Arthur and taught for 2 years at SS#1 Pratt in Gameland, Ontario. In 1959 Marlene married Phil Jarvis, eldest son of Henry Jarvis and Helen Lindberg. Marlene was always a giver, helping to raise her grandchildren and in community events. In her youth a 4H member, a student councilor in her high school years and ten years as a Brownie leader in Westfort, after the death of her brother helping at Hogarth Riverview and assistance in church services for many years. Upon their marriage, Phil and Marlene planned a
simple life of 3 principles; there was always a loaf of bread to serve, a modest home to be well appointed and kept with a table well laid out, plus most important, love and respect for each other. This marriage gave birth to a class in itself - Guy (Laurie) - Marc (Linda) - Timothy (Deceased) - Jill Alakorpi (Tap) - Marielle - Uliana (Mauro) - Colleen Loroff (Joseph deceased) and Karen Fletcher (Rob) - Grandchildren: Lindsay, Andrew, Samantha, Rachel, Ari, Madelaine, Joseph, Nicole, Lauren, Kaylyn, Michael, Connor, Taylor and most recently a great grandson Lucas. And as mom said a classroom in itself, Marlene was predeceased by son Timothy, brother Eugene, parents, grandparents and aunt Ruth Armstrong. She is survived by her husband Phil, 6 children, 13 grandchildren and a great-grandson. A lady of strong faith, she loved life which resulted in a strong family that showed in the support of daughters and sons during this period of her difficult illness. In closing what more could one ask of a partner in love. Funeral services are entrusted to Blake Funeral Chapel with cremation having taken place. Funeral mass will take place at St. Agnes Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11am with Rev. James Panikulam and Rev. Francis Pudicherry presiding. Please no flowers, only pleasantries of the day. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Hospice or the Marlene Jarvis (Kearney) Science Bursary at Lakehead University would be appreciated. To all, let's look forward to the coming Christmas season.
Marlene Jarvis will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
