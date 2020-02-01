Home

Marlene Jo-Ann Johnson

Marlene Jo-Ann Johnson Obituary


(nee Renouf)

April 4, 1966 –
January 28, 2020

Mrs. Marlene Jo-Ann Johnson age 53 years, born in Hamilton and moved to Thunder Bay in 1980, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Slovak Legion (801 Atlantic Avenue). For a full obituary go to www.blakefuneralchapel.com

Marlene Johnson will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

