Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Pitkanen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene June Pitkanen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene June Pitkanen Obituary

Marlene June Pitkanen (Peterson) passed away February 27, 2020 at Rainycrest, Fort Frances. She was born in Port Authur on June 25, 1933. She married her husband Ray in 1952 and together they raised 6 children. Marlene's interests included pottery, bowling, bingo and quilting.
Marlene was predeceased by her parents, husband Ray and brother-in-law Art. She is survived by her children Linda, Wendy, Reino, Glenn, Tom, Dave and sisters Shirley, Diane brother Roy, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will take place at a later date. If so desired donations may be made to Rainycrest Home For The Aged Activation 550 Osborne St., Fort Frances, ON P9A 3T2. Online condolences may be left at www.northridgefuneralhome.com

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -