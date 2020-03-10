|
Marlene June Pitkanen (Peterson) passed away February 27, 2020 at Rainycrest, Fort Frances. She was born in Port Authur on June 25, 1933. She married her husband Ray in 1952 and together they raised 6 children. Marlene's interests included pottery, bowling, bingo and quilting.
Marlene was predeceased by her parents, husband Ray and brother-in-law Art. She is survived by her children Linda, Wendy, Reino, Glenn, Tom, Dave and sisters Shirley, Diane brother Roy, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will take place at a later date. If so desired donations may be made to Rainycrest Home For The Aged Activation 550 Osborne St., Fort Frances, ON P9A 3T2. Online condolences may be left at www.northridgefuneralhome.com