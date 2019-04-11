|
The family is heartbroken to announce that Marlene Mae Figus (nee White), age 83 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2019 as per her wishes. She was born January 2, 1936 in Port Arthur Ontario. She was employed by Eaton's for over 30 years and retired in 1994. Marlene was actively involved in their social activities and continued to meet regularly with past employees after the closure of the store in 1997 up to 2018. She enjoyed nature, loved animals (especially birds), gardening and belonged to a Knitting Club. Marlene was adventurous, independent, strong and giving. Family was important to her. Marlene is survived by: 4 children, Cindy, Dino (Barbara), Julie (Ron Welsh), and Barb (Gary Grenier); 4 grandchildren, Miranda (Aaron McLachlan), Kyle Welsh (Julie Jackalck), Amy Junnila (Chris), and Jenna Quinn; 2 great grandchildren, Omar and Ryan; sister Delores Carroll and Ginger the cat. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Mary (Molly) White and brother Richard White. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at noon in the Solarium at the Slovak Legion. A heartfelt thank you to the Hospice team of many for their care and comfort provided. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Underground Gym and Youth Centre, 634 Simpson St., Thunder Bay ON P7C 3J2 or the Charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
