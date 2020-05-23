Born May 2, 1938 in Thunder Bay, ON and died suddenly on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from Covid-19 in Toronto, ON. Marlene is survived by husband John (Jack) Froese, son John and daughter Susan (Don McHardy) and granddaughters Grace and Ella; sister Irene Koziy Felteau; and many nieces and nephews: Charlene, Tannis, Melissa, Kim, Wilf Jr., Robert and Rhys. Predeceased by brother Robert Koziy and sister Elsie Koziy McGill. She was lovingly referred to as "Mopsie" by her grandchildren. She loved her family more than anything; she was so proud. Marlene loved to ski, play bridge and play tennis. She was the life of the party, she knew how to tell a joke, and she made you feel like you were the most important person in the world. Marlene was born and raised in Thunder Bay, where she met a promising young banker named Jack. They married in 1962 and moved to Montreal when Jack took a senior position at the Royal Bank. Shortly after, John and Susan were born and then they relocated to Oakville when the RBC moved headquarters to Toronto. They lived in Oakville for almost two decades. Then their adventures took them to Atlanta, Boston and San Francisco, as well as many travels throughout the world. Fond memories of time spent with extended family at Loon Lake, where many summers were enjoyed. Florida became an important part of their winters where they shared their home with family and friends. Many thanks to all the angels at West Park Long Term Care, who took such great care of her and shared many laughs with her. Also thank you to the staff at Humber River Regional Hospital 12E & 12W for guiding our family during this difficult time. Memorial and burial will be at a later date due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed to the Toronto Humane Society,And now, as she liked to say, she is, “free as a bird.”