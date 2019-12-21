|
May 10, 1937 -
December 17, 2019
Its with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother at the age of 82, with her family by her side. Mom decided Heaven will be a better place when you are suffering in pain. She loved life to the fullest right up to her final moments. Marlene is survived by her sons Dwayne (Lillian), Derrick (Pat), Billy, one sister Joyce (Brian Larrett), grandchildren Shane, Tyler (Joanne), Ryan, Amy Lynn (Carmen), Alana (Mike Jacobson), Katie (Justin), Danielle (Steve), Robbie (Sara), Nick Cameron, Crystal, Ashley Cameron, daughter-in-law Karen Powell, Cathy Powell, 11 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. At an early stage in her life she loved baseball and played on a women's team like Barney McQueen. Her biggest passion was fishing every chance she had and camping. For years she was employed as a Mailroom Supervisor, until she decided to open Mickey Ducks Restaurant in Current River selling her perogies with the help of Auntie Lucy, Kay Mickelsen.
After a few years, she decided the restaurant business was not for her. She pulled her camper out to Whitefish Lake and spent many years with her best friend Marilyn Dunbar and spending a lot of time fishing and campfires. When all the grandchildren started coming she decided to move closer to town, so she moved to Wild Goose. She loved company; her favourite saying "What is your rush, have a beer." Marlene loved spending Canada Day every year at Clover Beach. Marlene was predeceased by her husband Bob, Bill and Tregg Powell, her son Bobby Powell, and her grandson Jason Powell, her mother Kay and Charlie Mickelson and brother Charlie Mickelson. Cremation has taken place. There will be a private interment at a later date. Marlene's wishes, in lieu of flowers, were that donations may be made to the Andrew Miedema Foundation or Save the Dog Network. A very special thank you to the staff on 6 North Hogarth Riverview Manor, that had to put up with her for three years, you took very good care of her; Steve you were awesome. You were all like a second family to her, and Marion who became her special friend.
